Police are searching for a man they say randomly attacked seven Asian women during the span of three hours in Midtown and Lower Manhattan on Sunday evening.

The man, who authorities describe as having a light complexion and blonde hair, was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark pants and a multicolored backpack, according to police. The attacks began at 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening on Madison Avenue and East 30th Street when he’s said to have punched a 57-year-old Asian woman in the face.

From there, police say, the man made his way south towards Chinatown attacking women randomly every ten or fifteen minutes, punching them in the face or arms, elbowing one woman in the face, and shoving another to the ground.