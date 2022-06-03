A retired NYPD officer was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol Friday morning after he was found with a fake badge, a BB gun, body armor and high capacity magazines, according to United States Capitol Police.

Jerome Felipe, 53, was approached by a U.S. Capitol Police officer after parking his car on the West side of the Capitol, the department said in a press release.

“Felipe, who is a retired police officer out of New York, presented the USCP officers with a fake badge that had ‘Department of the INTERPOL’ printed on it,” Capitol Police said. “Felipe also made a false statement that he was a criminal investigator with the agency.”