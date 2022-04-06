Those accounts were confirmed in a newly released video, which shows the suspect emptying a gas can on the floor of the venue, then setting the pool of liquid ablaze. Flames shot up in an instant, nearly reaching the ceiling of the venue.

“It was really terrifying. I was downstairs and came up and saw that,” said Tyler Glenn, a 25-year-old bartender who was trapped in the fire and suffered second degree burns to their face while trying to escape. “It happened so fast.”

At a press conference on Wednesday, Chief of Detectives James Essig said the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force was helping to investigate the incident, noting that the bar was frequented by LGBTQ patrons.