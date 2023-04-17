Police shot at a 29-year-old man brandishing a gun Sunday afternoon on Staten Island.

Just before 4 p.m., officers posted in the Fox Hills neighborhood heard a single shot fired near Sobel Court and Bowen Street.

When the officers approached the location, they encountered Raymond Jackson, who pointed his 380 caliber handgun at them, according to the NYPD.

Jackson did not fire his weapon, but one of the officers fired several rounds. No one was struck.

Jackson then tried to flee the scene, according to police. He was arrested without further incident a short distance away, near 43 Hamilton Street.

The officers were taken to Richmond University Medical Center to be treated for tinnitus.

Jackson was charged with attempted murder of a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing a police officer and reckless endangerment. His arraignment was pending Monday in Staten Island criminal court.

The incident is being examined by the NYPD’s force investigation division.

Sunday’s incident comes after a spate of recent shootings involving police late last week.

On Thursday, police in Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn shot and killed a 78-year-old man when they responded to a 911 call about a robbery. The man was brandishing a gun when he opened the door to his apartment, and did not comply with commands to drop the weapon.

Several hours later, police in Jamaica, Queens shot a man who allegedly had stabbed a security guard in front of a church. Both the suspect with the knife and the security guard were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

And on Thursday evening, police in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx shot a man who was acting erratically and waving a gun at the subway station on Broadway and West 238th Street. After he ignored the officers’ commands to drop his weapon, one officer fired a single round that struck the man in the hand, causing him to drop the gun.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition. Police later said the gun was an "imitation pistol."