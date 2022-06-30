The 20-year-old woman was shot in the head around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday while pushing her baby in a stroller on East 95th Street near Lexington Avenue, according to police.

The shooting comes on a tide of recent gun violence around the country, including multiple mass shootings that have reinvigorated pressure for elected officials to act. It also follows a Supreme Court decision last week making it easier for people to obtain concealed-carry permits in New York.

While the number of fatal shootings in New York City is somewhat lower than at this point last year, it is still higher than this time, pre-pandemic.

Mayor Eric Adams visited the scene of the crime Wednesday night and repeated his call to crack down on the sale and distribution of guns throughout the U.S.

“When a woman is pushing a baby down the block and is shot at point blank range, it shows just how this national problem is impacting families,” he said. “And it doesn’t matter if you are on the Upper East Side or East New York, Brooklyn.”