New York City Councilmembers this week debated a slate of bills that would increase oversight of the NYPD.

The bills they are considering would add more requirements for the NYPD to disclose information to agency watchdogs and the public, but police said the measures are unfeasible and would damage police morale.

Among the bills being considered:

A bill requiring the NYPD to report misconduct complaints by precinct every month, including any action taken by the department.

A bill requiring the NYPD to send information about investigations into biased-based policing to the Commission on Human Rights.

A bill requiring police to report on instances when a person does not consent to be searched.

A bill requiring police to give body worn camera videos to the NYPD inspector general and the records department.

A bill requiring police to disclose large donations made to the department.

A bill requiring the department to report the justification for traffic stops, and whether the reason cited for the stop was an infraction, violation, misdemeanor or felony.

At a hearing Monday of the Council Committee on Public Safety, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said the NYPD’s lack of transparency is impeding its progress.

“The two buckets where we haven’t seen any movement at all are transparency and accountability,” said Williams.

Councilmember Crystal Hudson, who sponsored the bill requiring the NYPD to report on instances where people did not consent to searches, said more information will ensure that the department is treating people fairly.

“Without a law requiring the NYPD to provide this information we are unlikely to voluntarily receive it from them,” said Hudson.

The NYPD was critical of many of the bills, opposing several as not feasible. Department officials said providing the records that councilmembers are asking for would take more staff than they have. The increased scrutiny and checks would also damage officer morale, making them wary to perform their duties for fear of reprisals, and threaten the privacy concerns of crime victims, officials said.

At the hearing, Michael Clarke, Director of Legislative Affairs for the NYPD, said that the NYPD will work with the Council to achieve the goals of the bills and look for alternative ways to satisfy their requests. .

“The New York City Police Department does not fear transparency, we embrace it,” said Clarke.

The push for increased accountability and transparency from the NYPD also comes at a time when the Council itself is split on the issue of police reform. Conservative members argued that the bills would overburden an already strained department with unnecessary oversight, making a dangerous job even harder.

Councilmember Vickie Paladino argued that the bills ask too much of officers who are already performing a critical function.

“What more do people expect of you, are you supposed to sit down and give up the streets?” asked Paladino. “Not a single one of these bills will ever get my support.”