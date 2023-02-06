Police in Sayreville, New Jersey are seeking the public's help after Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot in her car last Wednesday.

They're asking anyone from the La Mer complex where she lived — or the Harbour Club on the other side of the Garden State Parkway — for video footage from the night of the killing. They're also asking anyone who traveled Dwumfour 's street, Pointe of Woods Drive, and other nearby roads if they have dashboard camera footage from that evening.

Nearly five days after the killing, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office hasn't said if it has any suspects in Dwumfour's killing, or if it knows of a motive. Sayreville police have referred all questions to the prosecutor's office, which is leading the case.

The prosecutor’s office said Friday it wasn’t planning a press conference, “and because the investigation is still active and ongoing we are declining to comment on all matters at this time.” It didn’t say if there was thought to be any ongoing threat to the community, or if it knows of a motive.

A Gothamist reporter saw police searching for evidence in a wooded area near Dwumfour's home on Thursday afternoon. Several neighbors said they heard shots just before Dwumfour’s vehicle slammed into parked cars.