Police in Sayreville, New Jersey are seeking the public's help after Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot in her car last Wednesday.
They're asking anyone from the La Mer complex where she lived — or the Harbour Club on the other side of the Garden State Parkway — for video footage from the night of the killing. They're also asking anyone who traveled Dwumfour 's street, Pointe of Woods Drive, and other nearby roads if they have dashboard camera footage from that evening.
Nearly five days after the killing, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office hasn't said if it has any suspects in Dwumfour's killing, or if it knows of a motive. Sayreville police have referred all questions to the prosecutor's office, which is leading the case.
The prosecutor’s office said Friday it wasn’t planning a press conference, “and because the investigation is still active and ongoing we are declining to comment on all matters at this time.” It didn’t say if there was thought to be any ongoing threat to the community, or if it knows of a motive.
A Gothamist reporter saw police searching for evidence in a wooded area near Dwumfour's home on Thursday afternoon. Several neighbors said they heard shots just before Dwumfour’s vehicle slammed into parked cars.
Friends and local officials who knew Dwumfour said she was recently married, and had a pre-teen daughter from a previous relationship. They described the 30-year-old as a woman of deep faith, active in the Champions Royal Assembly USA Campus Ministry in Newark.
She grew up in Newark and moved to Sayreville a few years before running for the council in 2021, according to information she provided to Tapinto.net at the time. She ran alongside close friend Christian Onuoha as a Republican, and together they unseated two Democrats. Onuoha is also involved in the Champions ministry.
She'd been the council's public safety liaison, and a liaison to the borough's Human Relations Commission, which focused on diversity and bias issues.
Borough Administrator Gary Skarzynski, a retired member of the Sayreville Police Department, said he didn’t believe the community was at risk, and that no special measures were being taken to protect the public or the borough's elected officials.
Correction: This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Christian Onuoha's name.