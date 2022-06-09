While the law may help election administration in the long-term, the policy change came as a surprise to several voters. Gothamist asked our followers on Twitter to share their reasons for voting in person after applying for an absentee ballot.

Howard Schoenfeld, 54, a voter from Kew Garden Hills, who said he never misses an election, cast an absentee ballot in November 2020 to avoid a trip to a crowded poll site, trying to steer clear of the pandemic crowds. In February 2021, when there was a special election in his City Council district, he again requested an absentee ballot, but changed his mind and decided to vote in person.

“I didn’t trust the mail anymore,” said Schoenfeld.

For 30-year-old Jesse Lang, a data analyst for Columbia Medical Center who lives in upper Manhattan, she applied for an absentee ballot for the November 2020 general election that never arrived. She said she learned from posts on Twitter and Instagram that she could still go and vote in person.

“It never seemed like a question in my mind that that was an option,” said Lang, who was both surprised and unsettled to learn about the new law would require her to complete an affidavit ballot if she showed up to vote in person in the upcoming elections, after applying for an absentee ballot, even if that ballot never arrived.

“I've really only heard of affidavit ballots being used when there are questions about somebody's voter registration, or like they show up at the wrong polling place,” said Lang.

Seth Friedman, 30, lives in Fort Greene where he has been voting since 2020. A software engineer, he moved to the city three years ago from Seattle, where all voting is by mail. He was among the more than 100,000 voters who received a misprinted absentee ballot ahead of the 2020 general election. Even though the city BOE sent him a corrected version, he felt better about going to his early voting site and putting a regular ballot into the machine himself.

Ahead of the upcoming primaries, Friedman said he actually saw the tweet from the city BOE about the change in the absentee ballot law, but he was still concerned it was going to confuse other voters and further erode their confidence.

“I think trust in our democratic institutions is kind of at an all time low,” he said.

Those types of concerns are what Ignizio, the city BOE’s deputy executive director and his staff, including thousands of temporary poll workers, are preparing to contend with in the upcoming primary. He noted the city BOE has already run five special elections this year, and will administer eight elections in total before year’s end. He said the city runs, “free and fair elections every year.”

But he reiterated his advice for those considering an absentee ballot.

“Just think twice,” said Ignizio. "If you fill out an absentee ballot application, you can not vote at the machines.”