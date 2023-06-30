A new pilot program launching this summer will install public package lockers on city streets in an effort to minimize package thefts and reduce delivery truck trips, Department of Transportation officials announced on Friday.

The year-long pilot, LockerNYC, will allow customers to receive and send packages at 15 locations accessible for free 24/7. Anyone interested can use the lockers, which will be furnished with two security cameras, LED lighting, and “anti-theft mechanism” on the locker compartments, according to a DOT press release. Customers will be able to access lockers using secure codes.

The program aims to reduce package thefts by providing an alternative for New Yorkers who live in buildings without secure areas for package delivery. According to DOT data, 90,000 packages are stolen or lost in transit in New York City every day.

The centralized drop-off points are also meant to cut down the number of delivery trips, which the DOT expects will reduce vehicle emissions and traffic safety risks. The LockerNYC program will be available across different carriers including UPS, DHL, and Pitney-Bowes.

“We think it's both a win for public safety and a win for traffic in the environment,” DOT Deputy Commissioner Eric Beaton told Gothamist.

The lockers build on the city’s ongoing effort to reduce the number of delivery trucks on city streets after a surge in at-home deliveries during the pandemic, with 80% of households receiving at least one delivery per week, and 20% receiving four or more. Earlier this year, the DOT announced it would install 20 “microhubs” where big delivery trucks can transfer online orders to low-emission vehicles, handcarts or e-bikes.

The vendor selected to carry out the program, GoLocker, will operate and maintain the lockers, oversee customer support and manage the tech. Locations for the lockers have not yet been determined, but Beaton said the department is looking for spots this summer, with the goal of having the lockers on the street later this year.

“We're very focused on finding locations that are both highly accessible to large numbers of people — near transit hubs or near other busy parts of the city — but are also not going to impede pedestrian flow,” Beaton said. “We want places with wide sidewalks, or places where they can be located a little bit out of the way so that we're not interfering with the ability of people to walk on the street.”