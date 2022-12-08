Sixteen students at Medgar Evers College in Brooklyn who experience homelessness or housing insecurity are getting their rents paid as part of a pilot program its backers hope could be replicated throughout the city’s public university system and elsewhere.

The Neighborhood Coalition for Shelter, a nonprofit based in Manhattan, says the financial support could help CUNY students earn a college degree, and lift them and their families out of poverty.

“For generations, CUNY has been a gateway to the middle class for thousands of New Yorkers,” said Ann Shalof, CEO of Neighborhood Coalition for Shelter. “Sadly, many students will never complete their degrees, not because they lack motivation, but because they do not have access to stable housing.”

Isabella Marie Zaldaña is among the 16 students from Medgar Evers who were selected to participate in the inaugural program, which has the capacity to pay the rents of 36 students.

“I went from living with four [other] people in one room to – now it's actually one person in one bedroom. That's crazy,” said the 19-year-old first-year student. “I still kind of feel shocked. I'm like, it's just me in here.”