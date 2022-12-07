The first theft was reported to police on Sunday Nov. 20, when a 29-year-old woman was bumped into around 7:15 p.m., cops said. She later realized her Gucci bag and credit card had disappeared.

All the reported crimes occurred while the Bryant Park Winter Village, a popular and often packed tourist attraction, was in full swing

Police are looking for a couple suspected of pickpocketing 17 people in Manhattan's Bryant Park over the course of three weeks last month.

Surveillance footage shows one of the two suspects wanted for a string of pickpocket incidents in Manhattan.

On Thanksgiving Day, three people were reportedly pickpocketed. Around 8:35 a.m., a 41-year-old woman was bumped into before realizing her credit cards and MetroCards were gone. Three hours later, another 41-year-old woman was bumped into, and discovered her iPhone was missing. The same happened to an 18-year-old woman at 2 p.m., the NYPD said.

The next 13 crimes were reportedly identical as described by police — an unsuspecting victim is bumped into inside the park, only to later realize they’re missing their cellphone phone, wallet, Apple Airpods or other valuables.

The suspected duo’s victims included 15 women and two men, ranging from 18 to 67 years old.

Several of the reported incidents included victims of the same age who were missing the same items. The NYPD initially tied the suspects to 18 separate incidents between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3. But the department later clarified over the phone that one of the incidents was a mistake, bringing the total down to 17.

The NYPD said large crowds provide the perfect cover for pickpockets to steal people’s valuables. To avoid falling victim, the NYPD suggests people carry their bag close to their body and wallets in their front pockets. Only carry the cash and credit cards you need, and be aware of being bumped into frequently.