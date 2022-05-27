- Photo Gallery

Sunrise Kids trying out signs before a climate protest in front of Larry Fink’s home.
Marlena Fontes, one of the founders of Sunrise Kids, gives a sign to her 2-year-old son, "Super" Nacho, during a protest at Larry Fink’s home.
Children of Sunrise Kids pick dandelions across the street from Larry Fink’s home on May 14th, 2022 before protesting his company's investment in fossil fuels.
Children decorate a banner that reads "Later is too late" during a recruitment playdate for Sunrise Kids at JJ Byrne Playground in Park Slope, Brooklyn, May 22nd, 2022.
Sunrise Kids protest and playdate outside of BlackRock's headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, December 2019.