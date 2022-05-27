- Photo Gallery

Hamburger
Sunrise Kids trying out signs before a climate protest in front of Larry Fink’s home, May 14th, 2022.

Sunrise Kids trying out signs before a climate protest in front of Larry Fink’s home.

Rosemary Misdary
Marlena Fontes, one of the founders of Sunrise Kids, gives a sign to her 2-year-old son, "Super" Nacho, during a protest at Larry Fink’s home, May 14th, 2022.

Marlena Fontes, one of the founders of Sunrise Kids, gives a sign to her 2-year-old son, "Super" Nacho, during a protest at Larry Fink’s home.

Rosemary Misdary
Children of Sunrise Kids pick dandelions across the street from Larry Fink’s home on May 14th, 2022 before protesting his company's investment in fossil fuels.

Children of Sunrise Kids pick dandelions across the street from Larry Fink’s home on May 14th, 2022 before protesting his company's investment in fossil fuels.

Rosemary Misdary
Children decorate a banner that reads "Later is too late" during a recruitment playdate for Sunrise Kids at JJ Byrne Playground in Park Slope, Brooklyn, May 22nd, 2022.

Children decorate a banner that reads "Later is too late" during a recruitment playdate for Sunrise Kids at JJ Byrne Playground in Park Slope, Brooklyn, May 22nd, 2022.

Rosemary Misdary
Sunrise Kids protest and playdate outside of BlackRock's headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, December 2019.

Sunrise Kids protest and playdate outside of BlackRock's headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, December 2019.

Jennifer Regan for Sunrise Kids
