'Strengthening the community': NYC Pride March pops off as others push anti-LGBTQ bills

Share
9 photos
Cheering crowds gather on Fifth Avenue at the 54th annual NYC Pride March.
Ladies from an all women's motorcycle club riding in the NYC Pride March.
A dancer representing Edward Morgan Ballet at the NYC Pride March.
Billy Porter, Tony-winning, actor, singer and director, serving as Grand Marshal of the 2023 NYC Pride March.
Alexis Harris, 13, Harlem resident celebrating pride with her mom and siblings and elated after meeting her favorite actor Noah Schnapp. Alexis shared Noah inspires kids like her who are afraid to come out to their parents.
Tahtianna Fermin, founder of Bridges4Life and former sex worker, created the org to help unhoused Black trans sex workers and sex trafficking survivors find housing.
Charm Steezy (right), 23, from Greenpoint Brooklyn, believes the anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and legislation has brought the community closer together.
A member of the Empire City Motorcycle Club riding in the NYC Pride March.
Jae Gurley, 23, from Texas, channeling Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City."
Gothamist is a website about New York City news, arts, events and food, brought to you by New York Public Radio.