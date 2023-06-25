Donate
'Strengthening the community': NYC Pride March pops off as others push anti-LGBTQ bills

9 photos

Cheering crowds gather on Fifth Avenue at the 54th annual NYC Pride March.

Peter Foley/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Ladies from an all women's motorcycle club riding in the NYC Pride March.

Amanda Addison

A dancer representing Edward Morgan Ballet at the NYC Pride March.

Amanda Addison

Billy Porter, Tony-winning, actor, singer and director, serving as Grand Marshal of the 2023 NYC Pride March.

Amanda Addison

Alexis Harris, 13, Harlem resident celebrating pride with her mom and siblings and elated after meeting her favorite actor Noah Schnapp. Alexis shared Noah inspires kids like her who are afraid to come out to their parents.

Amanda Addison

Tahtianna Fermin, founder of Bridges4Life and former sex worker, created the org to help unhoused Black trans sex workers and sex trafficking survivors find housing.

Amanda Addison

Charm Steezy (right), 23, from Greenpoint Brooklyn, believes the anti-LGBTQ+ hatred and legislation has brought the community closer together.

Amanda Addison

A member of the Empire City Motorcycle Club riding in the NYC Pride March.

Amanda Addison

Jae Gurley, 23, from Texas, channeling Carrie Bradshaw from "Sex and the City."

Amanda Addison