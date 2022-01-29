Hamburger
This person navigates the snow using skis.

Scott Lynch
These two get ready for some sledding during the snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
Some people just couldn't help but be out.

Scott Lynch
A dog looks at the camera near a gate.
Scott Lynch
A person clears snow from the front of a business and outdoor dining setup during the January 29th snowstorm.

A dog frolics in white powder during the snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
A person on skis walks through a Brooklyn street.

Scott Lynch
A person wearing a poncho crosses the street during the January 29th snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
Two people aid a stranded driver during the snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
A set of flowers appears to have been forgotten about.

Scott Lynch
A delivery worker pedals in the snow in their bike on January 29th.

Scott Lynch
A car drives past a person using a snowblower just as snow lands on the windshield.
Scott Lynch
Snow blankets the seats at an outdoor dining setup during the snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
A garbage truck clears snow in Brooklyn.

Scott Lynch
Subway commuters on a train platform during the morning of the snowstorm on January 29th.

Scott Lynch
This man clears the white stuff with a snowblower.

Scott Lynch
Cold pizza doesn't seem to bother this group of birds.

Scott Lynch
A person walks past Roma Pizza on the day of the January 29th snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
A delivery worker uses a bicycle to get around the city.

Scott Lynch
A look at Central Park during the snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
Outdoor dining was canceled during the snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
The snowstorm did not deter New Yorkers from heading out.

Scott Lynch
One person unafraid of walking the streets during the snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
Two people cross the street during the snowstorm on January 29th.

Scott Lynch
This dog gets a walk during the snowstorm.

Scott Lynch
The dig out begins in this section of Suffolk County, Long Island, which bore the brunt of the storm.

Courtesy Sean Bowditch
