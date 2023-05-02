'Pencils down!': Writers strike in Midtown as NY's late night shows go dark

Share
9 photos
Some writers say they're being victimized by an industry turning into a gig economy.
Workers form a picket line outside of the Peacock NewFronts advertiser presentation on Fifth Avenue on Tuesday, May 2.
A picket sign reads, "Pencils down!" as writers go on strike Tuesday, May 2 in Midtown.
The strike is forcing several of New York's iconic late night talk shows to air reruns on Tuesday, May 2.
The Writers Guild of America says negotiations between studios and screenwriters began in March but failed to reach a new contract before the writers’ current deal expired.
The union representing more than 11,000 film and TV writers went on strike for the first time in 15 years.
Some of the picket signs play off the names of top shows, like HBO's "The Last of Us."
A picket sign reads, "Write vs. Wrong" as writers demand higher pay on Tuesday, May 2.
Writers go on strike in Midtown on Tuesday, May 2.
