Jerseyites show up early and in numbers to recreational marijuana's opening day - Photo Gallery

People started lining up before dawn at the RISE dispensary in Bloomfield, which made its first sales just after 6 a.m. Thursday, April 21st, 2022.
Melissa Correa, 42, the first person in line when the RISE dispensary in Bloomfield opened at 6 a.m., showing off her purchase, April 21st, 2022.
People started lining up about two hours before the Apothecarium dispensary in Maplewood opened at 9a.m. Thursday, April 21st, 2022. Medical customers were allowed in first.
A greeting on the wall at the Apothecarium dispensary in Maplewood, April 21st, 2022.
A menu of products with prices at the Apothecarium dispensary in Maplewood, April 21st, 2022.