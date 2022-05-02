- Photo Gallery

Liz McGarrity pulls out the eyes of antique dolls and mounts them in glass domes to sell at the Morbid Anatomy flea market.
Ann Seymour-Vergara juxtaposes preserved insects with household objects in glass domes at the Morbid Anatomy flea market.
This stuffed lamb is a vintage piece from Austria. It is among the taxidermy antiques available for sale at Morbid Anatomy flea market, April 30th, 2022.
The Morbid Anatomy library is free and open to the public on Saturdays, April 30th, 2022.
The Morbid Anatomy flea market features a lot of dead animals. This bear is for sale by Taxidermy Auctions. Owner J.D. Powe wrote a book about pet taxidermy, April 30th, 2022.
Vintage taxidermy are among the items for sale at the Morbid Anatomy flea market, April 30th, 2022.