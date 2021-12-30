Hamburger
arrow left Lincoln Center Is Reckoning With Its Racist History
1959 photo Lincoln Center groundbreaking ceremony

Photo of the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Center, dated May 14, 1959.

(Courtesy of Lincoln Center)
Photo of the audience at the groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Center, dated May 14, 1959.

(Courtesy of Lincoln Center)
Photo of the demolition to make way for Lincoln Center, dated 1960. (courtesy of Lincoln Center)

Bob Serating
Photo from 1960 of the barricades surrounding the construction of Lincoln Center (courtesy of Lincoln Center)

Bob Serating
Present Dwight D. Eisenhower at the groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Center in 1959. (Courtesy of Lincoln Center)

Bob Serating
A 1957 poster announcing a public hearing on the construction of Lincoln Center.

(Courtesy of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, Inc. Archives
Lincoln Center's Chief Communications Officer Leah Johnson's grandmother, Louise Young, was born in San Juan Hill before the neighborhood was leveled to construct Lincoln Center

Lincoln Center's Chief Communications Officer Leah Johnson's grandmother, Louise Young, was born in San Juan Hill before the neighborhood was leveled to construct Lincoln Center
(Courtesy of Leah Johnson)
A photo from 1959 of the construction of Lincoln Center (courtesy of Lincoln Center)

Bob Serating
A photo showing the demolition of San Juan Hill for the construction of Lincoln Center, dated 1960. (Courtesy of Lincoln Center)

Bob Serating
Photo of the demolition of San Juan Hill for the construction of Lincoln Center, date 1960. (Courtesy of Lincoln Center)

Bob Serating
A photo showing the demolition of San Juan Hill for the construction of Lincoln Center, dated 1960. (Courtesy of Lincoln Center)

Bob Serating
