Photo of the crowd at the groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Center, dated May 14, 1959.
Photo of the demolition to make way for Lincoln Center, dated 1960. (courtesy of Lincoln Center)
Photo from 1960 of the barricades surrounding the construction of Lincoln Center (courtesy of Lincoln Center)
Present Dwight D. Eisenhower at the groundbreaking ceremony for Lincoln Center in 1959. (Courtesy of Lincoln Center)
A 1957 poster announcing a public hearing on the construction of Lincoln Center.
Lincoln Center's Chief Communications Officer Leah Johnson's grandmother, Louise Young, was born in San Juan Hill before the neighborhood was leveled to construct Lincoln Center
A photo from 1959 of the construction of Lincoln Center (courtesy of Lincoln Center)
