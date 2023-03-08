Donate
Labyrinths in New York City

10 photos

The labyrinth at Broadway Presbyterian church on the Upper West Side.

Reece T. Williams for Gothamist

The labyrinth at Riverside Church is the oldest labyrinth in New York City.

Reece T. Williams for Gothamist

Mace Anderson sits in front of the labyrinth at Riverside Church. He has been a member of Riverside Church for more than three decades.

Reece T. Williams for Gothamist

A card depicting the Riverside Church labyrinth, made by Mace Anderson

Reece T. Williams for Gothamist

The gift shop at Riverside Church.

Reece T. Williams for Gothamist

The Labyrinth of Contemplation at Battery Park City.

Shayla Love for Gothamist

The Seed Labyrinth at 505 Laguardia Place by artist Sarah Jones.

Shayla Love for Gothamist

The author sitting in the center of the labyrinth at Ascension Episcopal church in Greenpoint

Shayla Love for Gothamist

The labyrinth at Ascension Episcopal church in Greenpoint.

Shayla Love for Gothamist

Reece T. Williams for Gothamist