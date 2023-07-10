Donate
Water supply disrupted as Hudson Valley village begins cleanup after ‘1,000-year flood’

8 photos

Highland Falls residents move wet belongings to their front yard to dry Monday.

Samantha Max

Crews dig out piles of mud from Main Street in Highland Falls.

Samantha Max

Collapsed road in Highland Falls area Monday morning, July 10, 2023.

Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Welcome sign for Highland Falls, a 3,700-person village in Orange County

Samantha Max

Highland Falls Mayor Joe D'Onofrio, left, troubleshoots the day after a flood washed through the town.

Samantha Max

The village of Highland Falls has set up a temporary shelter at a local church for people whose homes flooded in a storm Sunday

Samantha Max

A fence filled with debris from the flood buckles over in Highland Falls.

Samantha Max

Many roads in Highland Falls were damaged during the weekend storm. Some were completely washed away, the mayor says.

Samantha Max