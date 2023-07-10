Share
Highland Falls residents move wet belongings to their front yard to dry Monday.
Crews dig out piles of mud from Main Street in Highland Falls.
Collapsed road in Highland Falls area Monday morning, July 10, 2023.
Welcome sign for Highland Falls, a 3,700-person village in Orange County
Highland Falls Mayor Joe D'Onofrio, left, troubleshoots the day after a flood washed through the town.
The village of Highland Falls has set up a temporary shelter at a local church for people whose homes flooded in a storm Sunday
A fence filled with debris from the flood buckles over in Highland Falls.
Many roads in Highland Falls were damaged during the weekend storm. Some were completely washed away, the mayor says.
