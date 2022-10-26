Now and then: A photographic look at how Hurricane Sandy transformed New York City

Share
10 photos
Nov. 3, 2012: A home in the Ocean Breeze neighborhood in Staten Island.
Nov. 1, 2012: The boardwalk in the Edgemere neighborhood in Queens.
Nov. 11, 2012: A house in the Sea Gate neighborhood in Brooklyn.
Dec. 3, 2012: A house in the Oakwood Beach neighborhood in Staten Island.
Sept. 28, 2022: An open lot in the Ocean Breeze neighborhood in Staten Island.
Oct. 9, 2022: A section of the repaired boardwalk in Edgemere, Queens.
Oct. 7, 2022: A home in the Sea Gate neighborhood in Brooklyn.
Sept. 28, 2022: An overgrown pasture in the Oakwood Beach neighborhood in Staten Island.
Oct. 11, 2022: The repaired Paris Cafe in the Seaport section of Manhattan.
Oct. 9, 2022: The repaired Jamaica Walk in Breezy Point, Queens.
