Donate

Share

Return to Article

Now and then: A photographic look at how Hurricane Sandy transformed New York City

10 photos

Nov. 3, 2012: A home in the Ocean Breeze neighborhood in Staten Island.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Nov. 1, 2012: The boardwalk in the Edgemere neighborhood in Queens.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Nov. 11, 2012: A house in the Sea Gate neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Dec. 3, 2012: A house in the Oakwood Beach neighborhood in Staten Island.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Sept. 28, 2022: An open lot in the Ocean Breeze neighborhood in Staten Island.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Oct. 9, 2022: A section of the repaired boardwalk in Edgemere, Queens.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Oct. 7, 2022: A home in the Sea Gate neighborhood in Brooklyn.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Sept. 28, 2022: An overgrown pasture in the Oakwood Beach neighborhood in Staten Island.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Oct. 11, 2022: The repaired Paris Cafe in the Seaport section of Manhattan.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist

Oct. 9, 2022: The repaired Jamaica Walk in Breezy Point, Queens.

Photo by Nathan Kensinger for Gothamist