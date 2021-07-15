Inside NYC’s Original Social Club For Mental Health - Photo Gallery

Fountain House members listen to music as they prepare lunch in the kitchen. Members help run every aspect of the center.
Elliot Madison, executive director of Fountain House
Fountain House member Lyn Joseph works in the Welcome Center, which provides orientation for new enrollees. She has worked to expand the gender and sexuality options on intake forms as part of her effort to make Fountain House more welcoming for LGBTQ members.
Horticulture is one of many activities in which Fountain House members can participate. In addition to gardening onsite, members can visit a farm the center runs in New Jersey.
Fountain House member Phillip Clark participates in the Education Unit, which helps members return to school. He says he wants to be an artist.
Nelson Ramirez, 57, gets a lesson on how to use his iPad from a fellow Fountain House member.
Fountain House member Nelson Ramirez, 57, shares his poetry with other members who are still participating remotely. Fountain House programming went virtual during the pandemic, and in-person activities only recently started to come back.