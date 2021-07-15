Hamburger
Inside NYC’s Original Social Club For Mental Health - Photo Gallery

arrow left Inside NYC’s Original Social Club For Mental Health
The building Fountain House occupies on West 47th Street, completed in 1965, was constructed specially for the center.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House members listen to music as they prepare lunch in the kitchen. Members help run every aspect of the center.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House members listen to music as they prepare lunch in the kitchen. Members help run every aspect of the center.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Elliot Madison, executive director of Fountain House
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House member Lyn Joseph works in the Welcome Center, which provides orientation for new enrollees. She has worked to expand the gender and sexuality options on intake forms as part of her effort to make Fountain House more welcoming for LGBTQ members.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Horticulture is one of many activities in which Fountain House members can participate. In addition to gardening onsite, members can visit a farm the center runs in New Jersey.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House member Phillip Clark participates in the Education Unit, which helps members return to school. He says he wants to be an artist.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House member Phillip Clark participates in the Education Unit, which helps members return to school. He says he wants to be an artist.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Nelson Ramirez, 57, gets a lesson on how to use his iPad from a fellow Fountain House member.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
After getting a technology lesson from a fellow Fountain House member, Nelson Ramirez, 57, was able to participate in a poetry group online. Tech literacy became a major priority for Fountain House during the pandemic and the center distributed hundreds of tablets to members for free.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
After getting a technology lesson from a fellow Fountain House member, Nelson Ramirez, 57, was able to participate in a poetry group online. Tech literacy became a major priority for Fountain House during the pandemic and the center distributed hundreds of tablets to members for free.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House member Nelson Ramirez, 57, shares his poetry with other members who are still participating remotely. Fountain House programming went virtual during the pandemic, and in-person activities only recently started to come back.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
Fountain House
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
The building Fountain House occupies on West 47th Street, completed in 1965, was constructed specially for the center.
Alex Kent for WNYC Gothamist
