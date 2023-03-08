Easter Bonnet Festival 2023

Share
Jennifer Schmahl, of Mount Vernon, wears an enormous flower pot on her head at the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
Andrew Sirjue, of Far Rockaway, and his headdress he designed for the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
Danny Wong, of Murray Hill, dresses as a pinata bunny at the Easter Bonnet Fetival on Apirl 9, 2023.
Mark Yeo and William Wells dressed in costumes designed by the artificial intelligence software ChatGPT at the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
Katie Fuller, of Brooklyn, wore a costume bunny head she purchased from a Union Square Halloween store that closed during the pandemic during the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
Harold Yeo and his dog wore headdresses designed to look like dim sum at the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
Kellie Specter and Luigi Scorcia of the band "Senioritis," came from Brooklyn to celebrate the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
Mike Corey and his friends honored the 70th anniversary of the Peeps marshmallow candy at the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
Elizabeth Bays, her partner and their cat at the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
John Fremlin and Ye Zhao, plus their 2-year-old daughter Celia Fremlin of Manhattan at the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023. Celia refused to dress up as Alice in Wonderland, opting for a cow costume instead.
The Hamilton Heights "men of mystery" at the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023. From left to right: Richard Garnett, Jesse Pasackow, Ross Murray.
Lily Mercado (right) with her stuffed rat named Raymond Ratmundo. She attended the Easter Bonnet Festival with her husband Nelson and friend Daisy.
Manhattan resident Claire Chappell, 76, took a simple approach to her costume for the Easter Bonnet Festival on April 9, 2023.
