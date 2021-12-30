Hamburger
Close
arrow left PHOTOS: NYC Says Goodbye To East River Park
Slide 1 of 15
New York City is now demolishing East River Park, to make way for a storm surge barrier.

New York City is now demolishing East River Park, to make way for a storm surge barrier.

arrow
New York City is now demolishing East River Park, to make way for a storm surge barrier.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 2 of 15
A worker chainsawing the tree canopy in East River Park, near the Williamsburg Bridge. The East Side Coastal Resiliency Project project will destroy 991 trees in total.

A worker chainsawing the tree canopy in East River Park, near the Williamsburg Bridge. The East Side Coastal Resiliency Project project will destroy 991 trees in total.

arrow
A worker chainsawing the tree canopy in East River Park, near the Williamsburg Bridge. The East Side Coastal Resiliency Project project will destroy 991 trees in total.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 3 of 15
Two teams with bucket crews at work earlier in December, chainsawing the trees of East River Park. In the background is a new waterfront residential tower, located at Brooklyn’s former Domino Sugar Refinery.

Two teams with bucket crews at work earlier in December, chainsawing the trees of East River Park. In the background is a new waterfront residential tower, located at Brooklyn’s former Domino Sugar Refinery.

arrow
Two teams with bucket crews at work earlier in December, chainsawing the trees of East River Park. In the background is a new waterfront residential tower, located at Brooklyn’s former Domino Sugar Refinery.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 4 of 15
A worker with a chainsaw, toppling a tree in East River Park, near the Williamsburg Bridge. One worker could strip a tree of foliage in a matter of minutes.

A worker with a chainsaw, toppling a tree in East River Park, near the Williamsburg Bridge. One worker could strip a tree of foliage in a matter of minutes.

arrow
A worker with a chainsaw, toppling a tree in East River Park, near the Williamsburg Bridge. One worker could strip a tree of foliage in a matter of minutes.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 5 of 15
A worker with a chainsaw, cutting away the tree canopy in East River Park. Many of the trees here date back to the founding of the park in 1939.

A worker with a chainsaw, cutting away the tree canopy in East River Park. Many of the trees here date back to the founding of the park in 1939.

arrow
A worker with a chainsaw, cutting away the tree canopy in East River Park. Many of the trees here date back to the founding of the park in 1939.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 6 of 15
Workers removing the trunk of a tree, using an excavator, in the southern section of East River Park.

Workers removing the trunk of a tree, using an excavator, in the southern section of East River Park.

arrow
Workers removing the trunk of a tree, using an excavator, in the southern section of East River Park.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 7 of 15
A worker examining a tree he had toppled earlier in the day, in the southern section of East River Park.

A worker examining a tree he had toppled earlier in the day, in the southern section of East River Park.

arrow
A worker examining a tree he had toppled earlier in the day, in the southern section of East River Park.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 8 of 15
An excavator piling up tree trunks along the waterfront of East River Park. The trunks and branches were put through a wood chipper and turned into mulch.

An excavator piling up tree trunks along the waterfront of East River Park. The trunks and branches were put through a wood chipper and turned into mulch.

arrow
An excavator piling up tree trunks along the waterfront of East River Park. The trunks and branches were put through a wood chipper and turned into mulch.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 9 of 15
A row of denuded tree trunks, in front of the historic 1941 Fireboat House. A water feature including sculptures of harbor seals designed by sculptor Gerry Augustine Lynas was installed here in 2001.

A row of denuded tree trunks, in front of the historic 1941 Fireboat House. A water feature including sculptures of harbor seals designed by sculptor Gerry Augustine Lynas was installed here in 2001.

arrow
A row of denuded tree trunks, in front of the historic 1941 Fireboat House. A water feature including sculptures of harbor seals designed by sculptor Gerry Augustine Lynas was installed here in 2001.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 10 of 15
Almost all of the trees have been cut down in the southern section of East River Park, between Stanton Street and Jackson Street.

Almost all of the trees have been cut down in the southern section of East River Park, between Stanton Street and Jackson Street.

arrow
Almost all of the trees have been cut down in the southern section of East River Park, between Stanton Street and Jackson Street.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 11 of 15
An excavator removes the concrete seating area at the historic amphitheater, while loggers chainsaw the last trees in the southern part of East River Park, around the amphitheater.

An excavator removes the concrete seating area at the historic amphitheater, while loggers chainsaw the last trees in the southern part of East River Park, around the amphitheater.

arrow
An excavator removes the concrete seating area at the historic amphitheater, while loggers chainsaw the last trees in the southern part of East River Park, around the amphitheater.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 12 of 15
The East River Park amphitheater, seen here in 2019, was a popular venue for concerts and performances.

The East River Park amphitheater, seen here in 2019, was a popular venue for concerts and performances.

arrow
The East River Park amphitheater, seen here in 2019, was a popular venue for concerts and performances.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Advertisement
Slide 13 of 15
A water feature with sculptures of 27 harbor seals, designed by sculptor Gerry Augustine Lynas, seen here in 2019. This artwork has not yet been relocated, although the trees have been chopped down around it.

A water feature with sculptures of 27 harbor seals, designed by sculptor Gerry Augustine Lynas, seen here in 2019. This artwork has not yet been relocated, although the trees have been chopped down around it.

arrow
A water feature with sculptures of 27 harbor seals, designed by sculptor Gerry Augustine Lynas, seen here in 2019. This artwork has not yet been relocated, although the trees have been chopped down around it.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 14 of 15
The mature tree canopy just north of the Williamsburg Bridge, seen here in 2019, was one of the first sections to be chainsawed by demolition workers.

The mature tree canopy just north of the Williamsburg Bridge, seen here in 2019, was one of the first sections to be chainsawed by demolition workers.

arrow
The mature tree canopy just north of the Williamsburg Bridge, seen here in 2019, was one of the first sections to be chainsawed by demolition workers.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
Slide 15 of 15
The East River Reflections Labyrinth, created by artist Diana Carulli in 2004, seen here in 2019. This artwork, like the trees around it, will be destroyed to make way for a storm surge barrier.

The East River Reflections Labyrinth, created by artist Diana Carulli in 2004, seen here in 2019. This artwork, like the trees around it, will be destroyed to make way for a storm surge barrier.

arrow
The East River Reflections Labyrinth, created by artist Diana Carulli in 2004, seen here in 2019. This artwork, like the trees around it, will be destroyed to make way for a storm surge barrier.
Nathan Kensinger for WNYC/Gothamist
arrow
End
Back To Article