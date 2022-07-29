- Photo Gallery

Recovery & Resilience construction at the neighboring public housing development Surfside Gardens, July 6th, 2022
O'Dwyer residents say the complex's yard has been torn up for months, confusing the walkways in and out of the buildings and preventing access to the buildings' communal space, like the playground, July 6th, 2022
Outside the entrance of 2977 West 33rd St, a fenced portion of the ground has been opened up and been left behind by contractors, accruing mounds of garbage over time, July 6th, 2022
As the sun sets over Manhattan, shipping containers from the construction effort leave metal and debris scattered at the base of Surfside Gardens, July 6th, 2022
Water leaks out of a hole in the wall at 2977 West 33rd St in Coney Island, creating a running stream around the base of the building.
According to residents, the areas around the O'Dwyer buildings have been left untouched for months, with garbage building up inside the fenced off areas, July 6th, 2022