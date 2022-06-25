Following on the heels of Friday's Drag March and this afternoon's Harlem Pride 2022 Celebration Day, the Dyke March stepped off under sunny skies to the customary sounds of pounding drum patterns, caustic songs and belligerent group chants. Participants hit the streets with more than the usual measure of urgency.

At the end of the route, Gothamist spoke with one of the march's organizers, Nate Shalev, about the march's defiant independence.

"We started in '93, so this is our 30th anniversary," they said. "It was a time when dyke visibility and dyke issues weren't being spoken about, and everything was centering cis-gay white men, as it does. So the dykes needed a space for it."

Regarding the march's permit-free self-reliance, Shalev explained that organizers and participants had recognized early on the need to look out for their own safety and security. "Police are not focused on keeping our community safe, they're focused on other things," they said. "We want to make sure that we're always going to be safe. And that's why we don't have a permit: because we want to be in charge of what we do and how we do it, and how we want to show up for ourselves."