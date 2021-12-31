As sea levels rise and temperatures soar, New York City is facing a tenuous future shaped by the challenges of climate change. Hard decisions are now being made about which neighborhoods to protect and which to empty in a retreat from the waterfront.

Starting in early December, the final month of Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, the city decided to move forward on one of its largest climate infrastructure plans, the controversial $1.45 billion East Side Coastal Resiliency Project (ESCR). Demolition crews began working around the clock to eliminate the southern half of East River Park, operating throughout the weekend in defiance of a temporary restraining order issued by a state appeals court judge.

The rushed destruction of this much-loved 82-year-old waterfront park was met with immediate outrage, condemnation and protests. Under constant police protection, the workers continued to chainsaw hundreds of mature trees, rip out ballfields and tennis courts and demolish the park’s historic amphitheater. On December 16, the restraining order was rejected by an appeals court, giving the city a free hand. By then, the damage had already been done.

When complete, the ESCR project will remove the entire landscape of East River Park, destroying 991 trees and burying the park’s 57-acre footprint under eight feet of landfill. A new park will be built on top of this enormous storm surge barrier, including planting 1,800new, immature trees. The city expects this barrier will be completed in 2026 and that it will help protect the Lower East Side from storm surges until at least 2050. By then, if sea levels rapidly rise, the park may need to be demolished and raised again.