After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade returned to Brooklyn on Monday. The events are the local iteration of Carnival, which is celebrated in similar ways throughout the Caribbean.
Brooklyn-based, Antiguan-born photographer Rashida Zagon captured the return of the festivities for Gothamist.
Revelers welcomed the return of in-person celebrations.
“It gives you a full memory of being back in your homeland,” said Rochelle Brown at J’Ouvert in Brooklyn. Brown is originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “Each Caribbean island has Carnival. And being away from your homeland, and getting this one opportunity — this one to celebrate, hang with friends, and people you don’t even know. It’s all about the fun day. It’s all about the celebration.”