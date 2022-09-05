After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade returned to Brooklyn on Monday. The events are the local iteration of Carnival, which is celebrated in similar ways throughout the Caribbean.

Brooklyn-based, Antiguan-born photographer Rashida Zagon captured the return of the festivities for Gothamist.

J'Ouvert returned to Brooklyn on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steel pan players at J'Ouvert in Brooklyn. The early-morning celebration of Carnival returned on September 5, after a two-year hiatus.

Steel pan players at J'Ouvert in Brooklyn. The early-morning celebration of Carnival returned on September 5, after a two-year hiatus.
Rashida Zagon

Revelers welcomed the return of in-person celebrations.

“It gives you a full memory of being back in your homeland,” said Rochelle Brown at J’Ouvert in Brooklyn. Brown is originally from St. Vincent and the Grenadines. “Each Caribbean island has Carnival. And being away from your homeland, and getting this one opportunity — this one to celebrate, hang with friends, and people you don’t even know. It’s all about the fun day. It’s all about the celebration.”

J'Ouvert participants in costume at the Brooklyn celebration.

J'Ouvert participants in costume at the Brooklyn celebration.
A J'Ouvert goer leans on a NYPD vehicle.

A J'Ouvert goer leans on a NYPD vehicle.
Revelers dance at Brooklyn J'Ouvert

Revelers dance at Brooklyn J'Ouvert
The West Indian Day Parade returned to Eastern Parkway on Monday, September 5, after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A West Indian Day Parade participant takes a rest on beside the Eastern Parkway procession.

A West Indian Day Parade participant takes a rest on beside the Eastern Parkway procession.
at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn.

A parade-goer douses their body in water at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn.

A parade-goer douses their body in water at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn.
Revelers dance at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn.

Revelers dance at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn.

Revelers dance at the West Indian Day Parade on September 5 in Brooklyn.
