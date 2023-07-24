A person was struck by a Long Island Railroad train between Jamaica Station and Hollis Station on Monday morning, according to the MTA.

An MTA spokesperson said the incident involved an “unauthorized person” who was on the tracks around 5:26 a.m.

A service alert posted to Twitter said that westbound trains were bypassing Elmont-UBS Arena, Queens Village, Hollis and the Hillside Employees Only stop due to police activity on the tracks. A later update said that EMS had also responded to the scene.

An MTA spokesperson said that multiple trains were canceled due to congestion, with 30-minute delays for westbound LIRR trains on the mainline, and that NYC transit would offer buses to fill those gaps.

Disruptions were expected to last through 8 a.m., the MTA said, at which time regular service was expected to resume.

The condition of the struck victim was not immediately known. The MTA police department is investigating.

This is a developing story.