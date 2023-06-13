A 13-year-old boy was pulled from Prospect Park Lake Tuesday and rushed to Methodist Hospital, authorities said.

Multiple units rushed to the park after the call came in around 5:30 p.m. where according to ABC 7, civilians pulled the boy out of the water. Parkgoers reported seeing a heavy police presence near Well House Drive, which runs through the southern portion of the park.

Videos posted to the Citizen app showed several police and firefighter units at the scene.

Police told Gothamist the boy was in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.