An unknown attacker was being sought for attempted murder and attempted rape after assaulting a woman in Harlem on Friday, the police said.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD showed the suspect stretching blue rubber gloves over his hands before punching his 43-year-old victim in the head and knocking her to the ground, cops said. The unknown individual then kicked her repeatedly in the head and body before dragging her in between two parked cars nearby, authorities said, and undressing her in an attempt to rape her.

The suspect fled soon after, near the scene of the crime at West 123rd Street between Lenox Avenue and Adam Clayton Boulevard around 11:30 p.m., and remained at large Sunday, the NYPD said.

The victim suffered severe head trauma and was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where she was listed in critical condition, cops said.