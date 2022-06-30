The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has denied the permit renewal for Greenidge Generation, a natural-gas-fired plant in the Finger Lakes that has been powering its own energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining operation for nearly two years.

The decision comes after months of delay by regulators and protests by critics who, for a time, followed Gov. Kathy Hochul around the state to voice their concern.

Despite the wait, Finger Lakes resident and activist Yvonne Taylor said she would still be “popping bubbly” to celebrate the victory after more than a year of fighting its air permit renewal.

“There will be a massive celebration across the Finger Lakes region with lots of Finger Lakes bubbly being uncorked among friends,” said Taylor, founder of Seneca Lake Guardian, a local environmental advocacy group. “The Greenidge facility runs contrary to everything about the Finger Lakes where our driving economic engine is clean air and clean water.”

But Greenidge’s owners told Gothamist the DEC’s decision will not interrupt their current operations for now, as they appeal. The ruling says Greenidge is in violation of New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) — by nearly tripling the plant’s carbon emissions during the plant’s first year of cryptomining.

The 20,000-computer farm operates continuously, solving complex algorithms that release new pieces of Bitcoin. The site was formerly a coal plant that was shut down in 2011. Atlas Holdings LLC, a Connecticut-based investment company, bought the decommissioned facility and invested $100 million in converting it to natural gas, roughly equal to the value of the Bitcoin it mined last year.

By 2017, Greenidge was generating electricity from its 107-megawatt facility. At full capacity, that would be enough to power more than 75,000 average homes in New York.

From 2017-2019, before the plant began its cryptomining operation, its annual carbon emissions were about 160,000 tons. In the first year of mining in 2020, emissions increased to more than 400,000 metric tons.

In the second year, emissions jumped again – more than 20%, totaling more than 500,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases being released every year into the air.