News of 30-year-old Jordan Neely's killing on an F train earlier this week continued to percolate in the minds of subway riders on Thursday. Neely, a Black homeless New Yorker, was killed when another passenger put him in a chokehold on Monday. The city medical examiner ruled his death a homicide — though no charges were filed as of Thursday evening. The fatal interaction was caught on video by freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, who posted it on Facebook, writing that Neely yelled that he was tired — that he didn’t care if he went to prison and that he was ready to die Flatbush, Brooklyn resident Zoey Myers said watching Neely be killed on video was traumatizing, and left her questioning her safety. “I was just like, why would he think that was okay to use that much excessive force that you killed someone?” Myers said before boarding a train at the Atlantic-Barclays Center station. “That made me super uncomfortable because if just anyone can take justice into their own hands, like we're all not safe.It's not for you to take justice to subdue him,” she added. “Maybe if he was actually a threat, it doesn't really sound like he was a physical threat to anyone. So I don't even think that would have been necessary but — move cars, it’s not necessary.”

Zoey Myers says everyday New Yorkers need to come together. Catalina Gonella

Abigail Addison from Canarsie, Brooklyn works at Barclays Center and was boarding the train there on Thursday. She said it's up to everyday New Yorkers to prevent something like this from happening again. "I could see he was really holding really tight, and who was there to help him? No one helped. People need to stop being scared and stand up,” Addison said. Dakota Greenidge from Woodside, Queens commuted to the Broadway Lafayette station in anticipation of joining a protest condemning the homicide. He said he felt that along with the man who put Neely in a chokehold, others seen in the video also holding Neely down should be charged. “Without a doubt, he should definitely be charged along with the other people that helped. They should all be held accountable.” Greenidge said. “They participated and they didn't do anything to stop it. And they also looked at the dude, the dude in a chokehold and were just like, ‘Oh, this is perfectly fine. We're good Samaritans.’”

Sarah Danley says the incident highlights the city’s lack of resources for homeless New Yorkers. Catalina Gonella