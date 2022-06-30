It's become a familiar formula over recent weeks: the U.S. Supreme Court drops a consequential decision affecting the lives of millions, and engaged New Yorkers take to the streets to voice their reactions.

Milestone rulings this month affecting gun laws and abortion rights made parts of the city a regular stomping ground for activists who came out against the decisions. Thursday's 6-3 decision curtailing the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to confront climate change was no different, aside from the size and scope of the protests.

Peter Mercury was at the Foley Square rally on Thursday and said they empathized with the fatigue their fellow New Yorkers might feel.

"People are exhausted," Mercury said. "People are exhausted from having to protest these things and especially several different major blows to human rights and to safety."