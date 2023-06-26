It’s back to the drawing board for the plan to renovate Penn Station, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday.

After five years of relying on former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to use fees from 10 new skyscrapers to help pay for an overhaul of the train hub and its surrounding area, Hochul now says the estimated $7 billion of work will be paid for by state and federal subsidies.

The announcement comes after the developer Vornado backed away from plans to build new skyscrapers near the station last year due to low demand for office space.

Hochul said the MTA will run the redesign of the station, which is owned by Amtrak. Preliminary renderings of the plan released Monday are similar to previous ones released by the MTA, with a new skylight and a single concourse with high ceilings.

Amtrak officials said they support the plan. NJ Transit, which runs trains into Penn Station, has not committed to help fund the renovations, and didn’t appear at the Hochuls’ press conference at the station on Monday.

Hochul said the MTA will seek bids from contractors for the station’s redesign.

“We’re going to be open now to any architect, any design firm, any engineer, to allow them the opportunity to compete for a position,” Hochul said.

Officials have no plans to relocate Madison Square Garden in order to bring more natural light into Penn Station.