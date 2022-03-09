The cramped Long Island Rail Road concourse along 33rd Street has been under construction since 2019, a $559 million project that will double the height and width of the corridor, which makes up about 20% of Penn Station. The new concourse will be 57 feet wide and 18 feet high.

The MTA had to build a new roof and supports under Madison Square Garden before the two head knockers — which date from the original 1910 Penn Station — could come down. Workers have been cutting the beams into smaller chunks and lifting them up to street level.