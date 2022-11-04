A real estate giant’s unexpected decision this week to back off its key role in the $22 billion redevelopment of Penn Station marks a stunning split from the governor’s office after years of behind-the-scenes collaboration, newly disclosed emails show.

On Tuesday, Vornado CEO Steven Roth said in a conference call with investors that now is not a good time for development of sites it owns in the West 30s around the Penn Station site. Property tax revenue from new buildings on those sites is a key component of the state’s plan to finance the $22 billion overhaul of the station and surrounding area.

“I must say that the headwinds in the current environment are not at all conducive to ground up development,” said Roth, who has donated nearly $100,000 to the campaigns of Gov. Kathy Hochul and her running mate, Lt. Gov. Anthony Delgado.

Roth’s comments are a stark change in tone from the company that has enjoyed a cozy relationship with the governor and the state’s chief economic development agency, Empire State Development. The company’s close ties to state government were revealed last week in a lawsuit challenging the Penn Station project.

In January 2018, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo had tapped the company to play a key role in the project, which could displace 214 residents and transform the country's busiest rail station.

“I understand the governor has directed us to sit with you as soon as possible to advance discussions at Penn Station,” the senior vice president of Vornado at the time, Marc Ricks, wrote to senior ESD officials.

By early 2021, Vornado and top officials at ESD were discussing how to handle scrutiny as Cuomo began presenting plans publicly.

“And so it begins,” ESD Vice President Holly Leicht wrote in a Feb. 4, 2021 email to Vornado executives after Layla Law-Gisiko, a member of Manhattan Community Board 5, requested a meeting with the private developer about the project.

By the end of the year, Vornado executives were pushing back on a desire from Hochul’s office to look “afresh” at the project’s impact on Seventh Avenue. The plan proposes a significant expansion of the station and a new entrance along 7th Avenue between West 30th and West 31st streets.

“Vornado is not prepared to say that we will look at it afresh. The new canopy is ordered,” Vornado consultant Judy Kessley wrote on Nov. 3, 2021.

In the same thread, Vornado executive Barry Langer said he was willing to do the “dancing” for a “narrative” pushed by ESD executive Holly Leicht. Details of that narrative were not clear in nearly 1,000 pages of emails.