A police officer driving a marked NYPD van struck and killed a pedestrian on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn Thursday night, police officials said.

The 53-year-old victim was standing in the center of Eastern Parkway between opposing lanes of traffic near the intersection of Schenectady Avenue when he was struck just after 8 p.m., officials said. First responders rushed the man, who suffered severe body trauma, to Kings County Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

Police declined to say what color the light was at the time of impact, and no one had been arrested Friday morning. An investigation was ongoing. The deceased man’s identity was being withheld pending notification of his family.

Eyewitness Dequan Bass told the New York Daily News he often saw the man who was killed standing in the painted median at that intersection, asking for change from motorists stopped at the light.

“The light was about to change and the van was trying to make it,” Bass told the Daily News. “They came through and hit him….I was shouting, ‘Yo, you’re dragging him!’ They dragged him down the block. He was under the van, and I said, ‘Yo, he’s dead.’”