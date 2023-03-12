New York City will begin a pedestrian-friendly redesign of a seven-block stretch of Broadway this week — the latest development in a years-long effort to reclaim the iconic thoroughfare from drivers.

The project aims to transform the congested, often chaotic blocks between Madison Square and Herald Square by adding new pedestrian plazas, curb extensions, a two-way bike lane and other traffic calming treatments.

The cornerstone of the redesign will be a ban on vehicles between 25th and 27th streets. Instead, two new pedestrian plazas featuring outdoor dining will take over the roadway. The remainder of the project – up to 32nd Street – will be considered a “shared street,” meaning that vehicles will be deterred, but not officially banned.

The plans, expected to be completed this summer, will be funded as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ $375 million commitment to build out new public spaces and permanent open streets across the five boroughs.