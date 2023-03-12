New York City will begin a pedestrian-friendly redesign of a seven-block stretch of Broadway this week — the latest development in a years-long effort to reclaim the iconic thoroughfare from drivers.
The project aims to transform the congested, often chaotic blocks between Madison Square and Herald Square by adding new pedestrian plazas, curb extensions, a two-way bike lane and other traffic calming treatments.
The cornerstone of the redesign will be a ban on vehicles between 25th and 27th streets. Instead, two new pedestrian plazas featuring outdoor dining will take over the roadway. The remainder of the project – up to 32nd Street – will be considered a “shared street,” meaning that vehicles will be deterred, but not officially banned.
The plans, expected to be completed this summer, will be funded as part of Mayor Eric Adams’ $375 million commitment to build out new public spaces and permanent open streets across the five boroughs.
It's considered the first phase of the city’s Broadway Vision project, which aims to create a “people-first Broadway,” according to Transportation Commissioner Ydannis Rodriguez.
The redesign comes less than a year after a cab driver jumped the curb on West 29th Street, injuring six people. At a press conference on Sunday, Adams said the crash was a “major, major reason we knew that it was time to continue to push forward on this issue.”
But while the mayor’s plan looks to discourage driving along parts of Broadway, he has rejected calls from safe streets advocates to support a larger-scale pedestrianization, prompting some allegations that he is taking a piecemeal approach that has spanned multiple mayoral administrations.
On Sunday, Adams said the plan was only the start of a larger effort to reimagine the corridor between Union Square and Columbus Circle. And he reiterated his commitment to a “culture shift” away from driving, encouraging motorists to ditch their cars for the new public spaces the city is building.
“Yes there's going to be inconvenience for those who are used to being in the car by themselves [and] driving along,” Adams said. “We’re going to excite you, get out [of] your car, meet the diversity of the city and enjoy our public transit system.”