Patrick Lynch, the incendiary leader of the NYPD’s largest union who has been at the forefront of public safety policy conversations for the last 24 years, announced on Tuesday that he will not seek re-election to his post.

The surprise news comes on the heels of a long-awaited tentative labor agreement between the city and the Police Benevolent Association, which represents roughly 23,000 uniformed officers. The eight-year, $5.5 billion deal increases starting salaries and awards retroactive raises as high as 28.25%.

Lynch, 59, faces a mandatory retirement from the NYPD due to age in 2026 — a year after the current contract expires.

“This decision is part of a philosophy I have long held: A rider cannot switch horses in the middle of a battle, and the PBA must not change leadership in the middle of a contract fight,” Lynch said in the message to PBA members that was released to the media. “To remain true to my principles, I must allow the change to begin now.”

Lynch, who joined the NYPD in 1984 and is the PBA’s longest-serving president, is a household name to local news viewers and tabloid readers for his vociferous support of officers, his opposition to politicians like former Mayor Bill de Blasio, and his willingness to engage in national politics. Lynch controversially endorsed former President Donald Trump’s re-election.

Lynch was elected to the PBA post six times. Corey Grable, a union official and transit officer, already announced his candidacy for the position. Lynch did not endorse a successor in his announcement.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.