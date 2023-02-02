One year ago, 41-year-old Felix DeJesus went missing after police in Paterson, New Jersey, apprehended him and then dropped him off at a park.

After midnight on Feb. 3, 2022, DeJesus was accused of grabbing a woman inside a Paterson bodega. He appeared to be inebriated and body camera footage shows him being handcuffed and put in the back of a police car. But, according to officials, he was never officially arrested. Instead, officers drove him more than a mile away to a nearby park. He was left there, wearing just a T-shirt and sweatpants as temperatures dropped below freezing. He has still not been found, and his story has enraged a community where tensions with a troubled police department run high. “They decided on their own behalf to come and bring my brother to this dark area,” said Giovanni DeJesus, one of Felix’s 10 younger siblings, standing in the park next to the Passaic River where DeJesus was last seen. Giovanni doesn’t understand why his brother, a father of two, wasn’t just brought to jail, the hospital or his home a couple of blocks away rather than to a park on the other side of town. “It was brutal that night, it was very cold,” Giovanni said. “We’re trying to figure out what happened that night. We still haven’t figured it out.”

DeJesus’ disappearance is just one issue facing a small city with a nagging violent crime problem and a police department beset by controversy and criminality. The police chief was recently fired for falling asleep in the mayor’s meetings and failing to address violent crime. And six officers were recently convicted — with five sentenced to prison — for illegally stopping, searching, beating and stealing from Paterson residents. It’s a department whose issues echo those expressed nationwide in recent years, such as police department diversity, officer training, proper use of body-worn cameras, and transparency when things go wrong. “This city is in trouble. This city is in a bad place right now,” Corey Teague, a local civil rights activist, told members of the City Council last month as DeJesus’ relatives held aloft posters with his picture. “I’m tired of marching because we have police brutality and things going on in the police department. I’m sick and tired of the marching.” In some instances, body-worn cameras have given Americans a window into corrupt and violent policing, like last month’s fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. In the DeJesus case, body-worn camera footage was only released by the Paterson Police after journalists from The Paterson Press and USA Today Network sued.

DeJesus’ family gathered at the park where DeJesus was last seen. Matt Katz / Gothamist

The video revealed that the officers turned off the cameras after they had DeJesus in the car. That runs counter to state policy, which mandates officers keep cameras on for the duration of an encounter with the public. The two officers, both rookies, were later suspended without pay for 90 days for that and other procedural violations. The video begins without sound, with DeJesus already on the ground and face down in the snowy dirt as he’s handcuffed. When the sound eventually turns on, DeJesus asks in Spanish why he’s being arrested, but gets no answer — the primary officer dealing with him doesn’t appear to speak or understand Spanish. “Get in the car, let’s go,” the officer said, in English. “OK, but don’t push me,” DeJesus responded, in Spanish. DeJesus complained of a broken hand, possibly sustained earlier in the police encounter before the cameras turned on. “Listen to me,” DeJesus said. “My hand is broken, I swear to God.” He’s ignored. The officer closes the door, curses, and walks over to the alleged victim. “I need you to just write something up saying he touched you and stuff like that, alright?” he says. The woman tells the cop that DeJesus grabbed her and swung her around, but she doesn’t want to make a statement or file a complaint. The officer says that’s fine, and she leaves the scene. Police officials later told the family that the officers then drove DeJesus to Westside Park, at his request, where a group of people were gathered. One of those people is now a “person of interest” in the missing persons investigation, according to Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh. “They should’ve never took my brother,” Giovanni DeJesus said. He rewatches the bodycam footage every day, looking for clues. “They should’ve left my brother alone.” Teague, the civil rights activist, said one way to improve policing in Paterson would be to hire and promote people who are reflective of the community's racial and ethnic makeup. Paterson has one of the largest Arab populations in the northeast, and is majority Latino. The police force, however, does not reflect the community — it is far more white than the proportion of white people in the overall city, according to The Paterson Press. And in the police encounter with DeJesus, who is Puerto Rican, there was a clear language barrier with the officer.

Friends and supporters gather at Paterson City Hall. Matt Katz / Gothamist