There’s good news for city dwellers itching for some mosquito relief.

The city Department of Health is continuing its efforts to reduce mosquito activity and the risk of West Nile virus by spraying pesticides in the Bronx and Queens next week.

Earlier this summer, the city launched an aerial assault on the mosquito population, spraying them from low-flying helicopters.

This time, the health department is planning on using trucks to spray pesticides in parts of the Bronx and Queens.

The Bronx

When : Beginning on Monday, August 15th, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. In case of bad weather, application will be delayed until Tuesday, August 16th.

: Beginning on Monday, August 15th, between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. In case of bad weather, application will be delayed until Tuesday, August 16th. Where: Parts of Baychester, CO-OP City, Country Club, Eastchester Bay, Laconia, Little Yemen, Locust Point, Middletown, Morris Park, Parkchester, Park of Edgewater, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spenser Estates, The Valley, Throgs Neck, Unionport, Van Nest, and Westchester Square.

Queens

When : Thursday, August 18th between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. In case of bad weather, application will be delayed until Monday, August 22nd.

: Thursday, August 18th between the hours of 8:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. the following morning. In case of bad weather, application will be delayed until Monday, August 22nd. Where: Parts of Baychester, CO-OP City, Coun/try Club, Eastchester Bay, Laconia, Little Yemen, Locust Point, Middletown, Morris Park, Parkchester, Park of Edgewater, Pelham Bay, Pelham Gardens, Pelham Parkway, Schuylerville, Silver Beach, Spenser Estates, The Valley, Throgs Neck, Unionport, Van Nest, and Westchester Square.

It’s part of an effort to decrease the potential spread of West Nile virus, which was detected in record numbers last summer, likely due to hotter, warmer weather.

Most people infected do not develop any symptoms. One in five people, however, develop mild to moderate symptoms that could include fever, headache and body aches, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An even smaller percentage–one in 150–develop severe illness that could lead to coma, convulsions, vision loss, paralysis and even death.

Death from the West Nile virus however, is rare. Since it was first detected in New York State in 1999, just 37 people in the state have died from the virus, according to the state health department.

The city health department said risks of the pesticides used are low for people and pets, though some sensitive to ingredients may experience short-term eye or throat irritation, or a rash. It could also affect people with respiratory issues.

To stay safe during spraying, the city recommends people stay indoors. After, they should wash skin and clothes exposed to pesticides with soap and water.

According to the city, the most effective way to control the mosquito population is to eliminate any standing water, which is a violation of the New York City Health Code and should be reported by calling 311. To avoid getting bitten, use insect repellent, wear protective clothing and make sure your windows have proper screens.