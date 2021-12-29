The city launched a new ferry landing in the Bronx Tuesday, adding one stop to the Soundview ferry route. The new dock is located in Throgs Neck at Ferry Point Park, which will become the new terminal stop, with the next pick up points at Soundview, East 90th Street, 34th Street, and Stuyvesant Cove before the final stop in Lower Manhattan at Pier 11 near Wall Street.

The city estimates the entire “one-seat” commute, end-to-end, should take about an hour.

Traveling from Throgs Neck to Wall Street by bus and/or train would take about an hour-and-a-half and cost the same as the ferry at $2.75.

Ferries run every 40 minutes during peak rush hour, and every hour at off-peak times. During the winter, on weekends, it runs every 75 minutes.

In Mayor Bill de Blasio’s final year in office he added a ferry route to Staten Island, which connects St. George to Battery Park—a route already serviced by the Staten Island Ferry— but was unable to build a new ferry landing to Coney Island, which is still planned for 2022, or start daily service year-round to Governors Island (Governors Island service is only on the weekends now).

“This community deserves this. This community deserves to be more connected, and the ferry allows that to happen in an incredible way,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. ”Let’s go farther, let’s build a ferry system that reaches every corner of the city.”