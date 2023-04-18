A person was killed and several others were injured after a Lower Manhattan parking garage partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Footage of the collapse showed the roof of the three-story building at 57 Ann St. buckling, with several cars caving into it. Reports showed footage of the incident, in which a person could be heard screaming, "Get out!"

The FDNY confirmed at least one person died in the collapse. Four were taken to the hospital and one refused medical attention, officials said.

Six workers were in the building at the time of the collapse, FDNY Chief John Esposito said at the scene.

"We had firefighters inside the building conducting searches," Esposito said. "The building was continuing to collapse. We made the decision to remove all our people from the building. Our robotics unit happened to be nearby."

Esposito said robotic rescue dogs and drones were being used to search the building until it was deemed safe for emergency rescue crews to enter.