A person was killed and several others were injured after a Lower Manhattan parking garage partially collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.
Footage of the collapse showed the roof of the three-story building at 57 Ann St. buckling, with several cars caving into it. Reports showed footage of the incident, in which a person could be heard screaming, "Get out!"
The FDNY confirmed at least one person died in the collapse. Four were taken to the hospital and one refused medical attention, officials said.
Six workers were in the building at the time of the collapse, FDNY Chief John Esposito said at the scene.
"We had firefighters inside the building conducting searches," Esposito said. "The building was continuing to collapse. We made the decision to remove all our people from the building. Our robotics unit happened to be nearby."
Esposito said robotic rescue dogs and drones were being used to search the building until it was deemed safe for emergency rescue crews to enter.
Mayor Eric Adams' office asked the public to avoid the area around the collapse.
"The building was shaking and I actually had a client staying in the hotel next door," said Coby Yushanayev, 30, who works as a barber at Skullfade Barbers a few doors down from the parking garage. "He said they had to evacuate everyone. We felt a little vibration and didn’t know what it was. It’s concerning."
Building records show that the city's fire department requested a structural stability inspection following the parking garage collapse on Tuesday. It was the first complaint at the address since 2014.
Building inspectors hit the garage with two elevator violations in 2021, but both were dismissed. The Department of Buildings said an investigation into Tuesday's collapse was ongoing.
Pace University tweeted that all classes at its New York City campus were canceled and two of its nearby buildings had been evacuated.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was in contact with city officials. The mayor and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell were also at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated.