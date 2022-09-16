Programming note: We'll be combining Early Addition and Extra Extra intermittently throughout this fall, while James Ramsay takes his well-earned vacation days.
Happy Friday, New York City! If you haven’t heard, tomorrow is your last chance to see the sun past 7 p.m. until March. So, get outside already. But first, read your links!!!
- This summer, many New Yorkers treated themselves to one last hot dog at Papaya King’s historic Upper East Side location, an establishment open since 1932 and now facing demolition. But “hot dog historian” and Feltman’s owner Michael Quinn is now planning a “cash mob” on Saturday, hoping to generate interest in saving the place.
- The New Yorker’s food critic was *not* a fan of Osteria La Baia, Mayor Eric Adams’s reportedly favorite restaurant in which he visited at least 14 times this past June. “When I sent a photo of (my entree) to a friend, he asked if I had seen the movie ‘Midsommar’: ‘They kill a guy the way that fish is prepared,’” Hannah Goldfield explained in a pretty scathing review.
- Kanye West is operating a private school in southern California, but you’d have to sign a nondisclosure agreement to send your kids there. But you might not want to since, reportedly, the school’s principal has “never held a formal position as an educator.” Then again, where else could your kid get parkour classes as part of their curriculum?
- Newark is getting its first-ever direct flight to Dubai this spring.
- Lee Zeldin, the GOP nominee for governor, attacked his opponent, Gov. Kathy Hocul, with an ad featuring “video clips of shootings and assaults that occurred before she became governor and one incident that took place in California,” per the Daily News.
- A viral video shows a food delivery robot in Los Angeles rolling right on through a crime scene, while cops watch with confusion.
- Since polio has become a thing again, families in South Williamsburg’s Hasidic community have been getting their polio vaccines in recent weeks, according to Curbed. This is significant because “as of June 30, only 56 % of children under 5 in the neighborhood were fully vaccinated (against polio),” compared to 86% citywide. However, no one interviewed by Curbed had vaccinated their children for COVID or taken the COVID vaccine themselves.
- Did you know that outside of New York City “talking about money and how much someone pays in rent is a no-no”?
