A Pace University building adjacent to the collapsed garage in Lower Manhattan will close for the remainder of the spring semester, school officials said Monday.

Spokesperson Jerry McKinstry said that although the Pace building at 161 William St. was deemed structurally sound and safe by the city’s Department of Buildings and independent engineers, school officials decided to close it anyway.

“We made the decision to close the building for the remainder of the semester because of what we expect will be disruptive demolition work in terms of noise, vibration, and physical obstructions relating to a wall that the Ann Street parking structure shares with our building,” McKinstry said. “As a result, we are finding alternative classroom and office space for those affected and encouraging staff that can work remotely to do so.”

A Department of Buildings spokesperson told Gothamist the building was ordered to undergo bracing and shoring work to "ensure the stability of the party walls throughout the demolition operations."