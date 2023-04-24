A Pace University building adjacent to the collapsed garage in Lower Manhattan will close for the remainder of the spring semester, school officials said Monday.
Spokesperson Jerry McKinstry said that although the Pace building at 161 William St. was deemed structurally sound and safe by the city’s Department of Buildings and independent engineers, school officials decided to close it anyway.
“We made the decision to close the building for the remainder of the semester because of what we expect will be disruptive demolition work in terms of noise, vibration, and physical obstructions relating to a wall that the Ann Street parking structure shares with our building,” McKinstry said. “As a result, we are finding alternative classroom and office space for those affected and encouraging staff that can work remotely to do so.”
A Department of Buildings spokesperson told Gothamist the building was ordered to undergo bracing and shoring work to "ensure the stability of the party walls throughout the demolition operations."
The parking garage at 57 Ann St. collapsed last week without warning, killing its longtime manager Willis Moore and injuring five others. City officials are still investigating its cause and said the demolition of the structure will take time in order to avoid further damage to the surrounding buildings.
Residents of the apartment building on the other side of the garage at 55 Ann St., meanwhile, have received vacate orders as the construction work continues. Pace University has provided the FDNY and the city’s Office of Emergency Management space inside the building in the meantime.
McKinstry said the university will meet with the city’s Office of Emergency Management, first responders, the Department of Environmental Protection and other stakeholders several times a day to assess potential changes as demolition work on the parking garage continues.