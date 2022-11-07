The family behind the company hired by New York City to help manage an influx of asylum seekers has been a generous supporter of several of the governors responsible for busing many of those migrants to the city, according to campaign finance records.

Texas-based SLSCO, or Sullivan Land Services Co., has been contracted by the city’s Office of Emergency Management to provide what city officials have described as “wrap around services” at the city’s Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers.

SLSCO’s contract includes staffing at a tent facility on Randall’s Island, which opened last month after Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency over the number of asylum seekers arriving daily from the southern border. The facility has the capacity to provide shelter for hundreds of people.

In recent months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, along with other elected officials in border states, have used taxpayer dollars to send migrants from their states to New York and other cities such as Washington, D.C. and Chicago. More than 22,000 new asylum seekers have been processed through New York City’s intake system since April, with nearly 17,000 of them currently residing in city shelters and emergency centers, according to the Adams administration.

Abbott and DeSantis, both of whom are up for re-election in Tuesday's election, have both benefited from the largesse of the family behind SLSCO — to the tune of nearly $400,000 in total campaign contributions.

“This vicious corrupt cycle is the perfect example of not only how broken our immigration system is, but also how it’s designed to make a profit for the people who support it,” said City Councilmember Shahana Hanif of Brooklyn – chair of the Council’s immigration committee – when asked about the contributions.

Liz Rogers, a spokesperson for SLSCO, referred a request for comment to the city.

SLSCO is owned and operated by Todd, John and William Sullivan, three brothers from Galveston, Texas with a variety of high-profile business interests, including a disaster relief company, a marine terminal in Galveston’s port, and a $1.8 billion contract awarded during the Trump administration to build portions of a border wall between the United States and Mexico.

Since 2015, the brothers have given more than $350,000 in support of Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas, according to campaign finance data. The brothers and their company have also contributed $55,000 in support of DeSantis over the past two years. No Democrats appear in the brothers’ list of campaign contributions during that time.

Their father, Gerald Sullivan, also a prominent entrepreneur in Galveston, has given an additional $200,000 to Abbott since 2015.

Public records filed with the Texas secretary of state show ties between his business interests and his sons. Gerald Sullivan is listed as president of a company called Sullivan Enterprises alongside the three Sullivan brothers, who are also listed as officers of the company. He could not be immediately reached for comment.

Rogers, SLSCO’s spokesperson, said Gerald Sullivan has no role in his sons’ businesses.