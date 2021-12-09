Governor Kathy Hochul’s updated $6-7 billion plan to redevelop Penn Station and the surrounding blocks, creating construction jobs and transforming the area for business and residents, faced public scrutiny at a hearing Wednesday.

More than 200 people signed up to comment on a project originally heralded by former Governor Andrew Cuomo. Their feedback ranged from "it’s a badly needed project that’s long overdue" to "it’s a destructive giveaway to developers."

Andrea Goldwyn with New York Landmarks Conservancy called for the plans to be halted. Her group supports fixing Penn Station, but cited 50 buildings in the area that are either part of a national historic registry or should be part of it in her groups’ opinion. She called the project “anti-urban.”

“The state assumes that this neighborhood should be sacrificed,” Goldwyn said. “The dynamic mix of old and new makes New York unique and successful. The renderings for a campus of new supertalls, and bland public spaces present an anodyne vision that could literally be anywhere in the world.”

The hearing was the last before the state submits its Environmental Impact Statement for federal review.

Hochul’s project, which would take four to five years to complete, still includes adding ten new buildings in the area around Penn Station, but deviates from Cuomo’s plan by cutting their size by 7%. Organizers said the updated plans, which also add eight acres of public space, results in a reduction of density from the previous by 1.4 million gross square feet. That is, they said, like the equivalent of removing an entire skyscraper.

Another component involves renovating Penn Station, to make it feel more streamlined and airy, with a 450-foot concourse and much higher ceiling heights.