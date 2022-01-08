Many New York City educators said working conditions at schools have been among the worst they’ve ever seen this first week of 2022. A snowy commute Friday exacerbated staffing shortages and absenteeism since everyone returned from the holiday break. It was the icing on top of an extremely difficult few days that saw administrators scramble to cover classes while COVID-19 cases spiked among students and staff.

As studies show the toll the pandemic and remote learning have taken on students’ academic progress and mental health, New York City officials are pushing to keep all 1,600 public schools open for in-person learning as much as possible. But, as they enter a third year of disruption, some teachers and administrators are warning of a mental health crisis among educators that is becoming increasingly acute.

Here’s how some educators described their struggles this week, with responses edited for length. If you're a teacher, administrator, staffer, or student and want to share your experiences, email us at tips@gothamist.com, subject "schools":

"I want parents to understand the reality of life in schools. Today, when our staff was so low we didn’t have enough teachers to cover all the classes, district personnel were sent to our school. They do not have teaching licenses so they were unable to cover any classes. With so many students and teachers out sick, awaiting results, or quarantining, classes cannot move ahead with content. We need to maintain ventilated spaces, now more than ever, so we are teaching and learning in our coats. My [teacher] husband and I continue to report to work, hoping we can actually do the jobs we are supposed to do each day. But we are resigned to the fact that we will work until we, or our children, become COVID positive." - Rachel Levinsky, teacher in Manhattan