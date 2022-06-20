A 21-year-old man was killed and eight people were shot after gunfire erupted in Harlem early Monday morning during what police say appeared to be a gathering at a barbecue.

The shooting comes towards the end of a three-day holiday weekend and the eve of summer, when violence typically increases.

“While we are making headway against violence, we have a lot of work to do, but we need help alongside the entire criminal justice system,” said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, during a pre-dawn press conference near the scene of the shooting.

Police say they received numerous reports of shots being fired around 12:40 a.m. on East 139th Street. When officers arrived, they found five people injured along a footpath under the Madison Avenue Bridge.

The five individuals were transported to area hospitals by emergency responders, while four others who were injured had gone on their own.

The victim who died had been admitted to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx. Of the nine people shot, seven were male and two were female. Their ages remain unknown. No arrests have been made.

The latest shooting comes as gun violence has been on the decline. Shootings in June are down 10.8%, with 559 incidents reported compared to 627 same time last year, according to NYPD statistics.